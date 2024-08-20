Georginio Rutter became the 18th senior player to leave Leeds United on Monday after Brighton and Hove Albion triggered his £40million release clause last week. The 22-year-old joined Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and many others in finding football elsewhere, and with just over one week of the transfer window remaining, there are now serious concerns regarding squad depth at Elland Road.

Leeds now have just 19 senior first-team players - that being players above 23-years-old or players to have made a first-team appearance this season - available, the lowest in the Championship by some margin. There is an expectation that number grows before the August 30 deadline, but it also raises questions as to how they were able to start the season in such a position.

Below, the YEP has taken a look at each of the 19 current squad members so assess their likely influence this season...

1 . GK: Illan Meslier The undisputed No.1 at Leeds and now vice captain alongside Pascal Struijk. Endured a tough opener against Portsmouth but earned a much-needed clean sheet at West Brom on Saturday. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . GK: Karl Darlow A first start of the season against Middlesbrough confirmed his spot as second-choice, although it was almost certainly his anyway. Questions as to whether he can provide some genuine competition for Meslier though. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . GK: Alex Cairns Brought in from Salford City to replace Kristoffer Klaesson as third-choice goalkeeper and is exactly that. Yet to even make the bench and will only likely do so if one of Meslier or Darlow are injured. | LUFC Photo Sales

4 . RB: Jayden Bogle Will remain first-choice right-back, despite a tough start to life at Leeds with costly mistakes against Portsmouth and Middlesbrough. A slightly steadier showing at West Brom, even if there were still some shaky moments. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . LB: Junior Firpo One of two permanent players into the final year of his contract - Byram being the other - but set to stay and remain first-choice left-back. Yet to strike a relationship with Willy Gnonto like he had with Crysencio Summerville. | Getty Images Photo Sales