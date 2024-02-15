Leeds United are flying high in the Championship as they seek to seal an immediate return to the Premier League. The Whites moved second in the table and into an automatic promotion spot with a 4-0 win over Swansea City on Tuesday.

Things are tight between the Whites, Southampton and Ipswich Town in the battle for second and there will surely be more twists and turns to come before the end of the season. While Daniel Farke will have his attention focused on matters on the pitch, there are some key contract decisions Leeds will need to make before the start of next campaign.

A number of players are in the final months of their deals at Elland Road, ranging from the club's most senior players to a handful of academy stars. One such contract decision that has already been made is the future of Luke Ayling. The experienced defender is spending the final months of his Whites contract on loan at Middlesbrough, with the player already saying his farewells to the Leeds faithful.

Leeds have other players out on loan who are also in the final months of their contracts and below we have listed all of the Whites squad who will have decisions to make on their futures in the coming months, as all of these players are in line to leave the club at the end of the season unless fresh terms are agreed. Although it should be noted Leeds have ample time to begin or continue with any possible extension talks.

