LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Pablo Hernandez of Leeds United hugs Ezgjan Alioski during his final game as he leaves the pitch during the Premier League match between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road on May 23, 2021 in Leeds, England. A limited number of fans will be allowed into Premier League stadiums as Coronavirus restrictions begin to ease in the UK. (Photo by Lynne Cameron - Pool/Getty Images)

The 16 players that have left Leeds United in the last three summer transfer windows and where they are now

Over the last three summer windows (between 2018 and 2020) 16 players have left Leeds United permanently.

By Molly Burke
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 8:13 am

In particular, the 2019 summer window saw Leeds United have a clear out – with ten players leaving the senior squad as Marcelo Bielsa looked to help the Whites to their long awaited return to the Premier League.

We take a look at the 17 departures and where they are now below...

1. Will Huffer

Will Huffer made a single competitive appearance for Leeds United's first team before signing for non-league side Bradford (Park Avenue) in 2020. The goalkeeper joined League Two's Bradford City in January 2021 but was released six months later.

Photo: George Wood

2. Kamil Miazek

Kamil Miazek was released by Leeds United last summer and didn't find a new club till January, where he signed for Georgian side Dinamo Batumi.

Photo: Paul Kane

3. Hadi Sacko

Hadi Sacko spent two years with Leeds United - including two loan spells abroad - before joining Turkish side Denizlispor. The winger is now a free agent after his contract expired this summer.

Photo: MICHAEL SHEEHAN

4. Tyler Denton

Tyler Denton spent 16 years with Leeds United before signing for League Two side Stevenage in 2019. The defender has struggled since his departure, dropping down the leagues with Chesterfield and now King's Lynn Town in the National League.

Photo: Gareth Copley

