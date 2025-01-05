The 13 big contract decisions Leeds United must make soon including Junior Firpo, Dan James and Illan Meslier

Kyle Newbould
Central Football Reporter

Published 5th Jan 2025, 18:00 GMT

Leeds United have some important decisions to make regarding key current players.

January is a month when clubs usually look to strengthen their squad but the transfer chaos can also turn focus onto securing the future of current key players. At Leeds United, growing uncertainty surrounding Junior Firpo has brought contract talks to the forefront of fan debate and as of New Year’s Day, he is free to speak with foreign clubs over a summer move, having entered the final six months of his current terms.

Firpo is not the only Leeds player currently set to leave this summer and with transfer value starting to diminish once a contract enters its final year, club chiefs will also need to have an eye on those with 18 months remaining on their current deals. There are some important first-team regulars that fit into both categories and so decisions will soon need to be made.

Below, the YEP has taken a look at the 13 senior players with Leeds contracts expiring either this summer or next. Scroll down to see who is due for talks sooner, rather than later.

Triggered a one-year extension over the summer and continues to serve Leeds so well, managing what Farke described as a 'crazy' load over the festive period. Will be a couple of months off turning 32 when his deal expires in the summer, however, and has struggled with expected injury issues.

1. Sam Byram (contract expiring in 2025)

Triggered a one-year extension over the summer and continues to serve Leeds so well, managing what Farke described as a 'crazy' load over the festive period. Will be a couple of months off turning 32 when his deal expires in the summer, however, and has struggled with expected injury issues.

Joined as a free agent in October amid midfield injury issues but only signed a contract until the summer. Yet to start a game but is so clearly a huge dressing room figure. Won't be far off turning 35 come June.

2. Josuha Guilavogui (contract expiring in 2025)

Joined as a free agent in October amid midfield injury issues but only signed a contract until the summer. Yet to start a game but is so clearly a huge dressing room figure. Won't be far off turning 35 come June.

Farke hasn't been drawn on questions regarding Firpo, who is attracting the most speculation of the three players with contracts expiring this summer. Currently out injured but has enjoyed the best form of his Leeds career under the German.

3. Junior Firpo (contract expiring in 2025)

Farke hasn't been drawn on questions regarding Firpo, who is attracting the most speculation of the three players with contracts expiring this summer. Currently out injured but has enjoyed the best form of his Leeds career under the German.

Finding regular football back at Leyton Orient but his Leeds contract will expire when his loan spell does.

4. Sonny Perkins (contract expiring in 2025)

Finding regular football back at Leyton Orient but his Leeds contract will expire when his loan spell does.

Technically his loan contract expires in the summer and with no clear role at parent club Tottenham, Leeds might be minded to weigh up a permanent move. They did as much when Joe Rodon's temporary spell ended last summer.

5. Manor Solomon (loan)

Technically his loan contract expires in the summer and with no clear role at parent club Tottenham, Leeds might be minded to weigh up a permanent move. They did as much when Joe Rodon's temporary spell ended last summer.

Another whose season-long loan will be up in June. A consistently impressive option in midfield who might hope to find a permanent home in the summer.

6. Joe Rothwell (loan)

Another whose season-long loan will be up in June. A consistently impressive option in midfield who might hope to find a permanent home in the summer.

