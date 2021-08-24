Leeds United Under-23s head coach Mark Jackson. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

The Whites senior outfit have been drawn against the Chesire side in the second round of the Carabao Cup with the tie taking place tonight.

United will host Crewe at a sold out Elland Road and the fixture may afford head coach Marcelo Bielsa the opportunity to hand minutes to a number of the club's rising stars.

Charlie Cresswell and Crysencio Summerville were among those to be handed just 45 minutes by Under-23s boss Mark Jackson on Monday in a 4-2 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur - a hint at possible involvement in LS11.

Bielsa - who was watching on at Thorp Arch - has often used the competition to give opportunities to those on the edges of his squad in previous years.

"We'll see what the plan is," Jackson told the YEP over the possible involvement for some of his development squad.

"Every day I say to the players you have to keep pushing. You have to keep trying to impress the manager whether it's a training session, in a drill or in a game like this where he's watching.

"They have to try and impress whenever they get the chance. To get a packed house against Crewe is fantastic - it's typical Leeds.

"If some of the boys are involved they will soak it in. It's not unusual for them because they are in and around with the manager and his staff every day working with the first team.

"Some have been involved in the squads last season and even at the weekend [against Everton]. If the chance comes along for these players I'm sure they'll be ready to take the opportunity.

"That's what they're here for. That's what every single one of them wants to do is break through. It's not an easy thing to do - we tell them that all the time.