CUP CHALLENGE - David Artell brings his Crewe Alexandra side to Elland Road tomorrow night to face Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United. Pic: Getty

League One Crewe make the trip to a sold out Elland Road in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, hoping to pull off an upset in the way Hull City did last season.

Artell was in the stands to see the Tigers, then a League One outfit, win 10-9 on penalties after coming close to a victory inside 90 minutes. Only a last minute Gjanni Alioski goal, that cancelled out former Whites forward Mallik Wilks' fifth-minute opener, kept Leeds in the tie before their eventual exit on spot-kicks.

“I actually went to watch Leeds play Hull in the same competition last year at Elland Road and I found myself watching Marcelo on the touchline," the Crewe boss told his club's official website.

"I was watching him pace up and down, sit on his bucket and walk up and down again. It was intriguing and I had to snap out of it and concentrate on the game.

“That is the aura of the man and that was me watching from 50 rows up or whatever it was. It will be great to meet him and to see the things he does in the game to get an advantage. You cannot fail to learn from someone like him, who thinks about the game like he does and has the experience he has.

Artell's side are winless in four League One outings this season, their only victory coming in the Carabao Cup first round tie against Hartlepool United.

He may take heart from Leeds' record in the competition under Bielsa. Since the Argentine's arrival, the Whites have twice won first round ties but are yet to get past the second round, losing to Preston North End, Stoke City and Hull City.

Since Artell's appointment in 2017, Crewe themselves have gone out at the first hurdle on three occasions and are yet to get past the second round. In 2019/20 they beat Middlesbrough 6-4 on penalties to earn a second round home tie against Aston Villa, who won 6-1.

Bielsa is expected to make changes to the side who drew 2-2 with Everton in the Premier League - he traditionally uses cup competitions to give Under 23 youngsters and fringe players minutes - but Artell, who won the League Two title with the Railwaymen in 2020, is relishing whatever challenge he and Crewe face.

“That is my challenge as a manager and we will have to prepare for whatever Marcelo and his team throw at us," he said.

"He is one of the best coaches in the world and I am looking forward to going up against him."