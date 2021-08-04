Ten European trophies combine as Ajax friendly sends out latest Leeds United reminder

Leeds United' s second season back in the Premier League will start in just ten days' time - and today marks another important day in the build-up towards the new campaign.

The Whites will face not one but two friendlies today as this evening's first team clash against Ajax in Amsterdam at 7.15pm will be preceded by a fixture between the United and Ajax under-23s at 1pm.

Sadly, coronavirus restrictions have put paid to the prospect of Leeds United away fans in the stands for this evening's main event in what is a very high profile friendly between two traditional European football giants.

DOMINANT: Ajax celebrate winning their 35th national title after beating FC Emmen at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam back in May. Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images.

We all know about United's superb achievements under Don Revie but Ajax have a seriously impressive European roll of honour.

The Dutch side have won the European Cup four times and both the old Cup Winners' Cup and UEFA Cup once, in addition to two UEFA Super Cup triumphs.

Given that Revie's Whites won two Inter-Cities Fairs Cups - a competition which effectively later became the UEFA Cup - it means that tonight's friendly features a clash of two sides who have ten European trophies between them.

It almost goes without saying that Erik ten Hag's outfit are also the defending Dutch champions and taking on such opposition in Amsterdam is yet another true sign that Leeds United are back.

