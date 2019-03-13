Televised game number 20 for Leeds United as Easter trip to Brentford gets the Sky Sports treatment

Leeds United’s Easter Monday game at Brentford has been moved for a Sky Sports broadcast.

In the latest change to United’s schedule, Marcelo Bielsa’s side will kick off at Griffin Park at the later time of 5.15pm on Monday, April 22.

The fixture, at a ground where Leeds last won in 1950, is United’s penultimate away game and could have much riding on it with Bielsa’s squad currently in control of an automatic promotion place.

Leeds are already due to be televised by Sky during the previous weekend, at home to Sheffield Wednesday, and the club have seen 20 of their 46 Championship matches chosen for live broadcast.