TEAM NEWS: Preston North End v Leeds United - Pablo Hernandez starts for unchanged Whites following ankle problem but no Jack Clarke

PABLO HERNANDEZ starts for Leeds United in Tuesday night's Championship clash at Preston North End after fears the Spaniard would miss out with an ankle problem.

Hernandez left Saturday's 1-0 loss at Birmingham City with a protective boot on his left foot due to an ankle issue but Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has named an unchanged side with top scorer Kemar Roofe still on the bench.

Roofe returned to the side following nearly two months out with a knee injury when brought on as a 70th-minute substitute for Patrick Bamford during Saturday's loss at St Andrew's but Bamford keeps his place in the lone striker role.

There is also no place on the Whites bench for teenage winger Jack Clarke who is replaced by Jordan Stevens.

North End boss Alex Neil has made one change to his side with Daniel Johnson coming in for Ryan Ledson who drops to the bench.

Leeds United: Casilla, Ayling, Cooper, Jansson, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Roberts, Harrison, Hernandez, Bamford. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Forshaw, Roofe, Dallas, Berardi, Shackleton, Stevens.

Preston North End: Rudd, Fisher, Storey, Davies, Earl, Pearson, Nmecha, Browne, Johnson, Robinson, Maguire. Subs: Crowe, Rafferty, Huntington, Ledson, Ginnelly, Moult, Stockley.

Referee: R Jones.