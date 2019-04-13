TEAM NEWS: Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday - Whites unchanged as Marcelo Bielsa names same outfield ten for tenth game in a row

LEEDS UNITED head coach Marcelo Bielsa has once again named an unchanged side for Saturday evening's Championship clash against Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road.

Leeds field the same XI for the third game running with Bielsa having now picked the same ten outfield players for the last ten games since Kemar Roofe picked up a knee injury in the 2-1 win at home to Swansea City.

The only change in those ten games has been goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell coming in for the suspended Kiko Casilla for the 3-2 win at home to Millwall.

Spanish playmaker Pablo Hernandez again starts after coming through 90 minutes of Tuesday night's 2-0 win at Preston North End which he started despite fears over an ankle problem which saw him leave last Saturday's 1-0 loss at Birmingham City with his left foot in a protective boot.

Top scorer Roofe stays on the bench for the third game running after his return from a knee injury.

There is one change on the Whites bench with teenage winger Jack Clarke back amongst the substitutes in place of Jordan Stevens.

Midfielder Barry Bannan also starts for Steve Bruce's Owls after shaking off a hamstring injury.

Bannan returns as part of three changes made by boss Steve Bruce with Gary Hooper and Sam Hutchinson also coming back into the side with Lucas Jao, Joey Pelupessy and Marco Matias all dropping out.

Leeds United: Casilla, Alioski, Cooper, Jansson, Ayling, Phillips, Klich, Roberts, Harrison, Hernandez, Bamford. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Forshaw, Roofe, Dallas, Berardi, Shackleton, Clarke.

Sheffield Wednesday: Westwood, Palmer, Hector, Lees, Fox, Boyd, Hutchinson, Bannan, Reach, Fletcher, Hooper. Subs. Dawson, Lazaar, Matias, Pelupessy, Nuhiu, Winnall, Forestieri.

Referee: Tim Robinson.