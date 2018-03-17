Team news - Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday: Debut for Pearce but injured Saiz misses out

Samuel Saiz missed out with a hamstring strain but young left-back Tom Pearce was handed his senior debut as Paul Heckingbottom made two changes to Leeds United’s line-up for today’s derby against Sheffield Wednesday.

Saiz failed to recover from an injury carried through last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Reading but Leeds are hopeful of seeing him return for their meeting with Bolton Wanderers on the other side of the international break.

Leeds United midfielder Samuel Saiz, who misses today's game with a hamstring problem.

Laurens De Bock has also been sidelined by a hamstring problem and is likely to spend up to four weeks on the sidelines. His absence made way for 19-year-old academy defender Pearce, seven days on from his first appearance on the bench at Reading.

Stuart Dallas replaced Saiz in the only other alteration for Leeds, with Caleb Ekuban retaining his position ahead of Pierre-Michel Lasogga up front.

Sheffield Wednesday made just one change to their side, with Sam Hutchinson stepping in for Sean Clare in the centre of midfield. Jordan Rhodes, who missed a penalty in the same fixture last season, was named on the bench.

Leeds started the day in 13th position in the Championship while Wednesday are down in 18th after four league games without a win.

Leeds United left-back Tom Pearce, who makes his debut against Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Berardi , Pennington, Jansson, Pearce, O'Kane, Forshaw, Alioski, Hernandez, Dallas, Ekuban. Subs: Wiedwald, Anita, Vieira, Phillips, Sacko, Lasogga, Grot.

Sheffield Wednesday: Wildsmith; Venancio, Lees, Pudil; Hunt, Hutchinson, Pelupessy, Reach, Boyd; Nuhiu, Joao. Subs: Dawson, Palmer, Bannan, Jones, Fox, Butterfield, Rhodes.

Referee: Keith Stroud (Hampshire)