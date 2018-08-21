Swansea City v Leeds United: Whites unchanged for fourth league game in a row

HEAD COACH Marcelo Bielsa has named the same Leeds United starting XI for the fourth Championship game in a row ahead of Tuesday night's clash at Swansea City.

The only change comes on the bench with Conor Shaughnessy replacing centre back Pontus Jansson who misses the clash with a back problem.

Gaetano Berardi again partners captain Liam Cooper on his 30th birthday at centre back while Kalvin Phillips and Gjanni Alioski make their 100th and 50th appearances respectively for the Whites.

Swansea boss Graham Potter has made two changes to his side with Joel Asoro and Tom Carroll replaced by Kyle Naughton and Leroy Fer, with Fer captaining the Swans.

Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Douglas, Cooper, Berardi, Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Hernandez, Saiz, Roofe. Subs: Blackman, Shackleton, Bamford, Harrison, Shaughnessy, Baker, Pearce.