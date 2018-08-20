Swansea City v Leeds United: Last five meetings at the Liberty Stadium

Marcelo Bielsa's men travel to the Liberty Stadium tomorrow, to face off against Graham Potter's Swansea City. After relegation last year, Swansea have started well in the Championship as they remain unbeaten, while Bielsa's side still boast their 100 per cent record after three league games.

Here we analyse the last five meetings between Leeds United and Swansea City in the Welsh city.

Swansea City 3 Leeds United 0 – Saturday, February 26, 2011

United's most recent trip to Swansea ended in a 3-0 drubbing, with a Scott Sinclair double and Luke Moore strike putting Leeds to the sword.

Sinclair opened the scoring in the 13th minute, converting from a Moore back-heel. Sinclair doubled the Swans' advantage from the penalty spot in the 55th minute after Max Gradel brought down Nathan Dyer.

Moore completed the rout in the 72nd minute, and Leeds slipped to only their second loss in 21 games.

Swansea City 3 Leeds United 2 – Saturday, December 29, 2007

Ten-man Swansea held on to defeat Leeds in a fiercely competitive top-of-the-table clash. Andy Robinson opened the scoring for the Swans in the League One fixture, but United striker Jermaine Beckford replied just three minutes later to level the scores.

Former United manager Garry Monk then headed the Welsh side in front, before Jason Scotland made it 3-1 to the hosts shortly before half-time.

Leeds scored straight after the restart through an Alan Thompson free-kick, but United could not break through the Swansea defence to get the equaliser they needed.

Swansea City 2 Leeds United 2 – Monday, May 7, 1984

Eddie Gray's Leeds United travelled to Vetch Field in Division Two in search of a win, but returned to Leeds with a point after a hard-fought draw.

Tommy Wright and Peter Lorimer scored for United in Leeds' final away fixture of the 1983/94 campaign. Leeds finished 10th that season, while Swansea were relegated.

Swansea City 5 Leeds United 1 – Saturday, August 29, 1981

Whites succumbed to a 5-1 thrashing away at Swansea on the opening day of the 1981/82 season.

Derek Parlane was the only scorer for Leeds on a tough trip to Wales, and Leeds would only win one of their first 11 games that season. United were relegated from Division One that year, and would have to wait nearly a decade for their eventual return to the top flight of English football.

Swansea City 0 Leeds United 3 – Saturday, April 11, 1964

The last time Leeds won away at Swansea was a staggering 54 years ago, under the guardianship of the great Don Revie.

Alan Peacock scored a brace for the Whites, with Johnny Giles bagging the other goal of the game to beat the Swans comfortably. United would achieve promotion that season, and the following decade was the greatest ever in Leeds United's history.