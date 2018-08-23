Swansea City result could be 'massive', says Leeds United defender Barry Douglas

Leeds United defender Barry Douglas admitted that the 2-2 draw with Swansea City on Tuesday night could be a "massive" point come the end of the season.

The left-back, who joined United this summer in a deal worth £3m from Wolverhampton Wanderers, believed that the battling performance Marcelo Bielsa's side displayed in coming from behind twice was something they could be proud of.

Barry Douglas in action at Swansea City.

Douglas, who was speaking ahead the weekend trip to Carrow Road as Leeds take on Norwich City in the Championship, also revealed that he thought his team-mates showed great character in keeping their unbeaten start to the season going.

"It was a difficult game, credit to Swansea they were right at it from the get go," Douglas said.

"It was a new situation for us to face but, you know, come May that point could be massive. I don't think we can be too disheartened. If you'd have said we would have taken three wins and a draw from the first four games we would have bitten your hand off.

"We're unbeaten, so it's showing great character from the boys to come back. Obviously losing Coops [Liam Cooper] was a big loss at the start of the game but we're going to face hurdles like that and it's important that we adapt and regroup and get going as quick as possible."