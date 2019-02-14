Swansea City boss Graham Potter talks up Leeds United's promotion credentials

Swansea City boss Graham Potter believes Leeds United have "as good a chance as anybody" to get promoted to the Premier League this season.

The 43-year-old saw his side fall to a 2-1 defeat at Elland Road on Wednesday as goals from Pontus Jansson and Jack Harrison secured three points despite a late Oli McBurnie penalty.

Swansea City boss Graham Potter.

Potter, who talked up the atmosphere in LS11 afterwards, believes Leeds have a great opportunity this season to finally end their 15-year wait for top-flight football.

"They've got as good a chance as anybody from what I've seen," Potter said.

Asked whether the game had been his side's toughest test of the season, he replied: "Yes, I would say so, away from home, it's very hostile and Leeds are a good team. They played well so I'd say it's as tough as it's been.

"I said to the players I was really proud of how they did because you can go under at 2-0 but they didn't. They kept going.

"Maybe if we'd have got a goal a bit earlier they'd have got a bit nervous. In the end it's a fantastic experience for our players, to come here and to compete but on the day we weren't good enough to get a result."

Potter opted to start winger Daniel James despite a proposed deadline-day move to Leeds falling through in the final hours of the January window.

Asked about his thoughts on James' performance, Potter said: "It was a tough evening but he gave his best. It wasn't an easy night for anybody.