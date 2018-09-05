'Super computer' predicts where Leeds United will finish in the Championship this season

Yep... another 'super computer' has been at it again and I know what you're thinking.

Well, if you can dispense with the eye rolling for one moment then at least it might pass the time over the international break.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa.

The season is barely six games old and the calculators have been out again crunching the numbers on how the Championship table will shape up come May.

Marcelo Bielsa's men are one of only two sides who remain unbeaten in the league alongside Tony Pulis' Middlesbrough - but where are they predicted to finish this season by TalkSport's 'machine'?

Leeds are going to finish... drum roll please... second! Wait, what? Actually that's not bad, maybe we can get on board with this after all?

Whites fans are probably nodding and smiling along now whilst reading this and, yes, I think any Leeds fan would take an automatic promotion spot come the end of the season after a long 14-year absence from the Premier League.

Of course these things have to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Well, if you are so inclined... here is how the 'super computer' has predicted the whole Championship table to look at the end of the 2018/19 season:

24. Reading (relegated)

23. Queens Park Rangers (relegated)

22. Hull City (relegated)

21. Rotherham United

20. Ipswich Town

19. Birmingham City

18. Norwich City

17. Millwall

16. Bolton Wanderers

15. Sheffield Wednesday

14. Blackburn Rovers

13. Bristol City

12. Wigan Athletic

11. Aston Villa

10. Nottingham Forest

9. Preston North End

8. Stoke City

7. Sheffield United

6. Swansea City (play-offs)

5. Derby County (play-offs)

4. Brentford (play-offs)

3. West Bromwich Albion (play-offs)

2. Leeds United (automatic promotion)

1. Middlesbrough (champions)

Well, there you have it... cancel the rest of the 40 games it's all been sorted!