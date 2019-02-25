Super computer predicts the result of Leeds United's Championship trip to QPR

Leeds United travel to Queens Park Rangers tomorrow evening knowing a win will put them top of the Championship table - but how will they get on?

Marcelo Bielsa’s side edged past Bolton Wanderers on Saturday to keep tabs on the top two - Sheffield United and Norwich City - and ensure their game in-hand at Loftus Road can be used to full effect.

In the pair’s first meeting, Kemar Roofe’s brace cancelled out Nahki Wells’ 26th-minute opener, a result which proved to be the fourth victory in a ruthless seven-game winning streak.

But with the Whites’ match-winner Roofe sidelined, a ‘super computer has predicted Bielsa and co to fall short in their quest for the Championship summit against the Rs.

Football Web Pages use a super computer algorithm to anticipate the most likely scoreline of every match, based on previous goals and results.

And despite Steve McClaren’s men suffering seven consecutive league defeats, the Whites have been predicted slip up in a 1-1 draw.

In fact, if there is to be a winner, the Rs have been handed a 39.8% chance of snatching three points compared to Leeds’ 37.2%.

Meanwhile, Hull City are anticipated to see off Millwall 2-0 at the KCOM Stadium while Sheffield Wednesday are forecast to secure a 1-0 victory over Brentford.

Birmingham City's faint playoffs are predicted to take a hit with a 1-0 defeat at Bristol City.