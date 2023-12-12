Sunderland vs Leeds United LIVE: Early team news, goal and score updates from Stadium of Light
Leeds United visit the Stadium of Light this evening aiming to keep up their winning run against a manager-less Sunderland side after the Black Cats parted company with Tony Mowbray.
Leeds' visit to Wearside tonight is their first since a 2-0 win over Sunderland in August 2017. Since then, the two sides have been on vastly different trajectories, with the north-east club dropping into League One at the same time Leeds sparred with the Premier League's big-hitters.
This season, the pair are promotion hopefuls with United having been relegated from the top flight looking to bounce straight back, while Sunderland's hopes of a Premier League return were dashed by Luton Town in the play-offs last term.
Daniel Farke was especially pleased with his team's performance at Blackburn Rovers over the weekend but may be forced into changes this evening after Sam Byram was withdrawn midway through the second half with a hamstring injury in that fixture. The quick turnaround also means the team have had minimal time on the training pitch since Saturday lunchtime's 2-0 victory.
Kick-off this evening is at 8pm. Team news arriving from 7 o'clock at the Stadium of Light. All the build-up, line-ups, and live match updates here throughout the night.
21s did the business last night
Without Mateo Joseph, Darko Gyabi or Leo Hjelde, too.
Sunderland parted with Tony Mowbray earlier this month, putting interim boss Mike Dodds in charge while the board appoint a more permanent successor.
Sunderland 2-1 West Bromwich Albion
Blackburn Rovers 0-2 Leeds United
Both teams coming off the back of wins, tonight should be a meeting of two sides in promotion contention come the end of the season.
It's going to be another wet, blustery one for Leeds and their fans tonight ahead of the Whites' arrival at the home of the Black Cats.
Weather conditions don't look favourable on Wearside, but Leeds are the form team, with nine wins from their last 11.
Live updates throughout the evening. Build-up, line-ups and every kick here.