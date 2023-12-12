Leeds United visit the Stadium of Light this evening aiming to keep up their winning run against a manager-less Sunderland side after the Black Cats parted company with Tony Mowbray.

Leeds' visit to Wearside tonight is their first since a 2-0 win over Sunderland in August 2017. Since then, the two sides have been on vastly different trajectories, with the north-east club dropping into League One at the same time Leeds sparred with the Premier League's big-hitters.

This season, the pair are promotion hopefuls with United having been relegated from the top flight looking to bounce straight back, while Sunderland's hopes of a Premier League return were dashed by Luton Town in the play-offs last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Farke was especially pleased with his team's performance at Blackburn Rovers over the weekend but may be forced into changes this evening after Sam Byram was withdrawn midway through the second half with a hamstring injury in that fixture. The quick turnaround also means the team have had minimal time on the training pitch since Saturday lunchtime's 2-0 victory.