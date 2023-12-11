Sunderland v Leeds United: Daniel Farke press conference live, injury updates with half a team out
Third-placed Leeds continued their excellent recent form with Saturday’s 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers via goals from Dan James and Crysencio Summerville. The second of quickfire consecutive away games will now present itself on Tuesday evening against sixth-placed Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats sacked manager Tony Mowbray after the previous weekend’s 1-1 draw at Millwall left the club in ninth place but Sunderland bounced back with a 2-1 triumph at home to Saturday’s visitors West Brom which put the team back in the play-offs places. Mike Dodds is currently in caretaker charge as the club’s search for a new boss continues.
Farke will be holding his pre-match press conference from 2pm at Thorp Arch and we will bring you all of the main news here including updates upon half a team being out. Farke was without injured pair Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas for Saturday’s clash at Blackburn plus the unwell Patrick Bamford and also Ian Poveda who is away on international duty with Colombia.
There was also question mark about Luke Ayling after the right back experienced some light knee problems and Ayling was once again missing at Blackburn where Sam Byram picked up a hamstring injury, leading to him being replaced in the 70th minute.
That's it from Farke
Top news is that Byram and also Shackleton are out. Bamford feeling better but still a bit unwell. Every word to follow here.
On players leaving in Jan who are not involved?
"You can't be successful in the league just with XI players. At the moment some players are just on the bench or don't make the bench but it can soon change. All the players, we are fully convinced they will stay with us or at least we want them to stay and I don't see why we would let them go and be weaker. Instead of getting weaker we want to get even better. If you are option no 26 in our squad then perhaps yes maybe to loan him out or get some game time. But key players, there are 17, 18, 19 of them and I don't see that any of them will leave, I don't see this in January if I am honest."
Would you address players talking about a Leicester or an Ipswich?
"No, it is totally allowed if an opponent drops points to feel slightly more happy. It is not witchcraft. But the general message is that we are not addicted to it. We are addicted to winning games. It is all allowed and everything is okay. My players are allowed and to speak it."
On signing youngsters to come through like Cree, Struijk and Meslier - like to see that again?
"Yes but it is not that easy to bring a player like Cree Summerville who is now labelled the best offensive player, it is not easy to bring a player like that into the first team. It is hard work but we have a good record in this. It should always be a major part and value in our club that we develop young players, this should always be a part of Leeds United and this is what we want to develop. The longer I work for this club the more I will place on this."
On January - left back?
"I had it in my mind anyway. I hope Junior Firpo to be back around Christmas and Sam Byram to be back in the first game of January but I think we have to keep it in our heads a bit yes."
Does a good right back make a good left back?
"Not always, but we have examples, for example Sam Byram who played his 20s at right back and now a left back. And Lahm at Bayern Munich. It depends always on the player. There are examples and it is definitely possible to shine. We have a few other options. I trust my whole group and if one player is not available it's always a chance for a different player to shine. It's a typical situation for the Championship, you have three players for one position and a difficult decision and sometimes both natural left-backs are not available. I am used to that. I would like to have them available but we just have to adapt. It's a chance for a different player to shine and step up. I'm fully convinced whoever I will pick can step up.”
On data analysis, is the load too great?
"I don't want to complain too much because we all have the pros of things and the rewards. But I would like to have sometimes less loads and smarter TV picks. It is not good for the quality of the players or the game. But it is like it is and you have to adapt to it. But it's important that the hey people in this are smart with their decisions."
On Joseph
"It was an impressive pre season from him, sadly he then had an injury. You then have to work harder than all the others and this is what he has done, I have been pretty impressed. I have to praise him for his attitude because he is always on it, he tries to shine in 21s games, I get the feeling he is ready to improve us and to shine. It was just ten minutes but he has taken his chance. He will have a bright future and lots of joy and fun with him in a Leeds shirt."
On Hjelde
“Leo is also available, a potential guy who can play there. At the moment we're focusing a bit more on a few other players. In the last weeks he was more involved with our Under 21s.”
On the left back options - Gray, Spence or Ayling?
"I am fully convinced because I trust my whole group and we have a few other options too. It's always a chance for a different player. I am used to it, I would like to have Sam and Jamie and Junior but I trust my whole group."