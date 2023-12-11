Sunderland v Leeds United: Daniel Farke press conference live, injury updates with half a team out

"You can't be successful in the league just with XI players. At the moment some players are just on the bench or don't make the bench but it can soon change. All the players, we are fully convinced they will stay with us or at least we want them to stay and I don't see why we would let them go and be weaker. Instead of getting weaker we want to get even better. If you are option no 26 in our squad then perhaps yes maybe to loan him out or get some game time. But key players, there are 17, 18, 19 of them and I don't see that any of them will leave, I don't see this in January if I am honest."