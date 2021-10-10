Sunderland under-23s v Leeds United under-23s LIVE - updates as Pascal Struijk starts and James Debayo makes debut
Leeds United's under-23s are in Premier League Cup action at Sunderland today - and you can follow all the latest here.
The Whites will step out at the Stadium of Light in a 1pm kick-off for a second outing in Group E of the competition.
Leeds under-23s boss Mark Jackson saw a very young Whites outfit fall to defeat to Wigan Athletic in the opening game of the campaign while the Black Cats lost to Mansfield Town.
United fielded what was essentially an Under-18s side with a couple of Under-16s against the Latics last month in York.
Jackson loos set to name another young side and you can follow all the team news followed by live match updates and analysis here.
Sunderland under-23s v Leeds United under-23s LIVE
- Premier League Cup clash
- 1pm kick-off at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light
- Very young Leeds side lost Group E opener to Wigan Athletic
- Sunderland also beaten in first game by Mansfield Town
Leeds starting to threaten
9: Sutcliffe cross from the right is gathered. Ferguson also getting forward down the left
Chance Sunderland - and Leeds formation...
6: From a free-kick - Xhemajli heads over. Leeds yet to get going. Debayo and Moore are the centre backs. Sutcliffe right back, Ferguson left back. Struijk at CDM. Dean upfront, Summerville right wing, Miller left wing, McGurk at no 10, Snowdon centre midfield.
Half chance for Sunderland
3: Shot from the edge of the area flies well wide, not troubling keeper Harry Christie
Underway
Struijk at CDM
Players are out
At the Stadium of Light
A Whites debut
For 16-year-old centre-back James Debayo who joined the club in the summer from Watford.
A nice mix
Of experience and youth for Leeds under-23s as Pascal Struijk and Crysencio Summerville both start.
Leeds team in full:
Leeds United under-23s v Sunderland: Christy, Sutcliffe, Struijk, Moore, Ferguson, Debayo, Summerville, Snowdon, Dean, McGurk, Miller. Subs: Ombang, McKinstry, Gray, Kenneh, Spencer.