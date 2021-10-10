Sunderland under-23s v Leeds United under-23s LIVE - early team news as young Whites face Black Cats at Stadium of Light
Leeds United's under-23s are in Premier League Cup action at Sunderland today - and you can follow all the latest here.
The Whites will step out at the Stadium of Light in a 1pm kick-off for a second outing in Group E of the competition.
Leeds under-23s boss Mark Jackson saw a very young Whites outfit fall to defeat to Wigan Athletic in the opening game of the campaign while the Black Cats lost to Mansfield Town.
United fielded what was essentially an Under-18s side with a couple of Under-16s against the Latics last month in York.
Jackson loos set to name another young side and you can follow all the team news followed by live match updates and analysis here.
Sunderland under-23s v Leeds United under-23s LIVE
Last updated: Sunday, 10 October, 2021, 09:48
- Premier League Cup clash
- 1pm kick-off at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light
- Very young Leeds side lost Group E opener to Wigan Athletic
- Sunderland also beaten in first game by Mansfield Town