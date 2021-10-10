Sunderland under-23s v Leeds United under-23s LIVE - early team news as young Whites face Black Cats at Stadium of Light

BIG STAGE: Leeds United's under-23s are taking on Sunderland's under-23s at the Stadium of Light, above. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

The Whites will step out at the Stadium of Light in a 1pm kick-off for a second outing in Group E of the competition.

Leeds under-23s boss Mark Jackson saw a very young Whites outfit fall to defeat to Wigan Athletic in the opening game of the campaign while the Black Cats lost to Mansfield Town.

United fielded what was essentially an Under-18s side with a couple of Under-16s against the Latics last month in York.

Jackson loos set to name another young side and you can follow all the team news followed by live match updates and analysis here.