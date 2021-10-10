Sunderland under-23s 2 Leeds United under-23s 1 RECAP - Former Whites Academy player sinks Mark Jackson's side
Leeds United's under-23s are in Premier League Cup action at Sunderland today - and you can follow all the latest here.
The Whites will step out at the Stadium of Light in a 1pm kick-off for a second outing in Group E of the competition.
Leeds under-23s boss Mark Jackson saw a very young Whites outfit fall to defeat to Wigan Athletic in the opening game of the campaign while the Black Cats lost to Mansfield Town.
United fielded what was essentially an Under-18s side with a couple of Under-16s against the Latics last month in York.
Jackson loos set to name another young side and you can follow all the team news followed by live match updates and analysis here.
Sunderland under-23s 2 Leeds United under-23s 1 - FULL TIME
FULL TIME
Frustration for Leeds
Over the bar
90 + 3: Miller cuts in from the left but blasts his shot over the bar
One last attack...
90 + 3: Leeds need to make this count
Three minutes added time
90 + 3: Into the last of those now
Ball down the wrong end for Leeds
90 + 2: Sunderland penning Leeds in, winning a series of free kicks
HUGE CHANCE LEEDS
90: Ball breaks to Kenneh in the box but weak shot saved
Leeds piling it on
89: A mad scramble in the box but Sunderland clear
Yet another yellow card
88: Keeper McInytyre booked for time wasting
CHANCE LEEDS
88: McKinstry flies forward, squares the ball for McGurk who curls his shot wide
Good goalkeeping
87: From McIntyre to gather a cross.