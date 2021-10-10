Sunderland under-23s 2 Leeds United under-23s 1 RECAP - Former Whites Academy player sinks Mark Jackson's side

Leeds United's under-23s are in Premier League Cup action at Sunderland today - and you can follow all the latest here.

By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 3:08 pm
BIG STAGE: Leeds United's under-23s are taking on Sunderland's under-23s at the Stadium of Light, above. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

The Whites will step out at the Stadium of Light in a 1pm kick-off for a second outing in Group E of the competition.

Leeds under-23s boss Mark Jackson saw a very young Whites outfit fall to defeat to Wigan Athletic in the opening game of the campaign while the Black Cats lost to Mansfield Town.

United fielded what was essentially an Under-18s side with a couple of Under-16s against the Latics last month in York.

Jackson loos set to name another young side and you can follow all the team news followed by live match updates and analysis here.

Sunderland under-23s 2 Leeds United under-23s 1 - FULL TIME

Last updated: Sunday, 10 October, 2021, 14:57

  • Premier League Cup clash
  • 1pm kick-off at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light
  • Very young Leeds side lost Group E opener to Wigan Athletic
  • Sunderland also beaten in first game by Mansfield Town
Sunday, 10 October, 2021, 14:57

FULL TIME

Frustration for Leeds

Sunday, 10 October, 2021, 14:56

Over the bar

90 + 3: Miller cuts in from the left but blasts his shot over the bar

Sunday, 10 October, 2021, 14:56

One last attack...

90 + 3: Leeds need to make this count

Sunday, 10 October, 2021, 14:56

Three minutes added time

90 + 3: Into the last of those now

Sunday, 10 October, 2021, 14:55

Ball down the wrong end for Leeds

90 + 2: Sunderland penning Leeds in, winning a series of free kicks

Sunday, 10 October, 2021, 14:54

HUGE CHANCE LEEDS

90: Ball breaks to Kenneh in the box but weak shot saved

Sunday, 10 October, 2021, 14:53

Leeds piling it on

89: A mad scramble in the box but Sunderland clear

Sunday, 10 October, 2021, 14:51

Yet another yellow card

88: Keeper McInytyre booked for time wasting

Sunday, 10 October, 2021, 14:51

CHANCE LEEDS

88: McKinstry flies forward, squares the ball for McGurk who curls his shot wide

Sunday, 10 October, 2021, 14:50

Good goalkeeping

87: From McIntyre to gather a cross.

Sunderland