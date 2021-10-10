Sunderland under-23s 2 Leeds United under-23s 1 LIVE - former Whites player puts Black Cats in front
Leeds United's under-23s are in Premier League Cup action at Sunderland today - and you can follow all the latest here.
The Whites will step out at the Stadium of Light in a 1pm kick-off for a second outing in Group E of the competition.
Leeds under-23s boss Mark Jackson saw a very young Whites outfit fall to defeat to Wigan Athletic in the opening game of the campaign while the Black Cats lost to Mansfield Town.
United fielded what was essentially an Under-18s side with a couple of Under-16s against the Latics last month in York.
Jackson loos set to name another young side and you can follow all the team news followed by live match updates and analysis here.
Last updated: Sunday, 10 October, 2021, 14:53
- Premier League Cup clash
- 1pm kick-off at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light
- Very young Leeds side lost Group E opener to Wigan Athletic
- Sunderland also beaten in first game by Mansfield Town
Leeds piling it on
89: A mad scramble in the box but Sunderland clear
Yet another yellow card
88: Keeper McInytyre booked for time wasting
CHANCE LEEDS
88: McKinstry flies forward, squares the ball for McGurk who curls his shot wide
Good goalkeeping
87: From McIntyre to gather a cross.
Sunderland digging in
86 Every player in their own half, all hands to the pump, Miller wins Leeds a corner
Red card Sunderland
82: Ryder booked for a silly foul and a second yellow means he’s off
Another yellow card
81: Ryder booked for a foul in the middle of the park, Dean gets free in the area on the right but his cross is gathered in
A foul throw
78: From McKinstry just as Leeds look to press
CHANCE LEEDS
77: McKinstry free kick finds Moore whose header is cleared
Good play by McKinstry
76: Gets in down the right, pulled back by Bainbridge who is booked