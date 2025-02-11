Sunderland host Luton Town on Wednesday before their Monday night trip to Leeds United.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland could have three first-team regulars fit in time to face Leeds United next Monday as manager Regis Le Bris starts to whittle down his absentee list.

The Black Cats are due at Elland Road in less than a week’s time on what looks set to be a huge night in the Championship promotion race, but must first focus on their midweek home game against Luton Town. Star midfielder Jobe Bellingham missed his side’s 2-2 draw against Watford due to an ankle injury but looks set to be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experienced midfielder Alan Browne has been out since November after breaking a bone in his leg, with minutes for Sunderland’s Under-21s pencilled in later this week. While forward Romaine Mundle has also been absent for three months with a serious hamstring injury.

Given Browne and Mundle have faced such long periods out of action, a return in time for Monday’s trip to Elland Road is not certain but Sunderland will likely do all they can. Bellingham, meanwhile, is expected to feature against Luton and so will certainly be fit for Monday’s Leeds trip.

"He will be OK for tomorrow,” Le Bris told the Sunderland Echo of Bellingham. “It will be a boost because we need our big players, but we have said that before that we need depth in the squad. To be competitive in this league we need everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With more depth in our squad it is possible to manage games differently. Jobe and Chris for example played so many games, they were tired sometimes but had to play. Now we have the option to change things after 65 minutes, with a fresh player ready to play with intensity.

"Alan is very close, which is good news for us. We need his experience in the dressing room. When a player is missing, you understand how important they are. Touch wood, we are very close to having a full squad. Another two or three weeks, we could have a full squad. Romaine is training fully with the team, Tommy [Watson] will need one more week to be in contact training with the team.”

Neither Leeds nor Sunderland will be focusing too much on Monday’s top-of-the-table clash, with both in midweek action beforehand. Daniel Farke’s side can pull five points clear of second-placed Sheffield United and eight clear of Burnley in third if they win at Watford this evening.

Sunderland and the remaining top-two challengers are then in action on Wednesday, with struggling Luton the visitors to the Stadium of Light. Sheffield United host play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough while Burnley welcome Hull City to Turf Moor.