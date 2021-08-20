Artist Adam Duffield completing the new Leeds United mural near Elland Road. Pic: Steve Riding

Whites fans will finally be welcomed back to LS11 at full capacity on Saturday afternoon for the visit of Everton in the Premier League.

It will be the first time the terraces have been filled to the brim since March 2020, when Marcelo Bielsa's side defeated West Yorkshire neighbours Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

Leeds supporters have had to watch on from afar over the last 18 months amid the Covid-19 pandemic as the club earned promotion back to England's top division after a 16-year absence.

They were then forced to take in a full campaign behind closed doors before a socially-distanced 8,000 crowd were permitted inside Elland Road on the final day of last season.

To celebrate the long-awaited occasion of a sell-out crowd once more at United's home ground, the Leeds United Supporters Trust and club sponsor Hisense have teamed up to bring another mural to life in the city.

Artist Adam Duffield - who has recently worked on the Lucas Radebe and Pablo Hernandez murals - has depicted a pre-match scene from United's 2019 centenary clash on the side of supporter Dawn Oates' house.

The 'United at Home' mural has been created on the corner of Wesley Street and Hoxton Mount, just outside Elland Road stadium where fans will return this weekend.

Graham Hyde of the Leeds United Supporters Trust alongside Hisense

Leeds United Supporters’ Trust said: “It feels like a lifetime ago since we were together in the stadium - we’ve all missed so much. It’s been great to partner up with Hisense and Adam Duffield to create another iconic mural that is aimed at welcoming the return of fans back into the ground and what better way to celebrate that with a sell-out crowd.”

Arun Bhatoye, Head of Marketing at Hisense UK, added “We’re going into our second season as a sponsor of this great club, and we were keen to do our bit in making sure the welcome back to Elland Road is as special for the fans as possible.

“We’re excited to see the stands full once again, as the fans and team celebrate being United at Home at Elland Road.”

The mural will also be added to the Supporters Trust's mural trail that you can view here.