'Stuff of nightmares': Leeds United fans react after Elland Road defeat to Newcastle United
Leeds United fell to a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Elland Road - here's what fans had to say post-match.
@tommy_lufc There’s an argument to be made that that’s the first bonafide shocker of the Bielsa era in the PL. Lost at home to a team in the relegation zone more interested in sitting down than playing football. Several key players out admittedly but that’s the stuff of nightmares. #lufc
@NeilWri14247281 You cannot fault the effort given. But without a striker up top to batter these teams this is what happens. We should not be losing teams like this. #lufc
@seandoc02 Never thought we were out if a relegation battle and that result confirms it player's need to take a look at themselves for wasteful chances and MB needs to stop being stubborn and playing James upfront needs to be a striker in that position #lufc
@airliebird58 Well how 'Leeds' was that? Unbelievable! #lufc
@jvarleymedia Horrible game to lose. It was there for the taking. Poor error from Meslier - such a shame it’s cost us a point. Back to reality after 2 wins out of 2 to start the year. Next 2 matches just got a whole lot bigger. #LUFC
@TotallyLeeds We didn't deserve to win today with so few attempts even though we created so many chances, but surely Newcastle's goal is offside? I don't understand the rules anymore because to me an offside player interfered with the play Good job we won last week, onto the next one! #LUFC
@mightyscoop Enough chances to win that twice over. Total self-combustion for the goal. Let Newcastle slow it down too much, but ultimately architects of our own downfall. Bad one to lose, that. #lufc #LEENEW
@gbrew34 Effort was good but at some point Joffy needs to start. He automatically brought something and it was just too late #lufc
@njm1990 Said we would lose today.. everyone thought banker, time to spend some pennies #lufc
@d_bramley Why is it always us a teams horrible record comes to end, all the time, Newcastle won one game all season, you know what was gonna happen before it even started #lufc