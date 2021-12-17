Stuart Dallas makes rousing Leeds United rallying call and makes declaration about Arsenal clash

Leeds are approaching Saturday's 5.30pm kick-off on the back of the club's heaviest ever Premier League defeat which arrived via Tuesday night's 7-0 thumping at champions Manchester City.

The reverse left Marcelo Bielsa's Whites in 16th place and only five points clear of the drop zone although third-bottom Burnley have two games in hand.

Leeds are three points ahead of fourth-bottom Watford but the Hornets have also played one game less.

RALLYING CALL: From Leeds United's Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have flown up the table to fourth place but Dallas has issued a rousing rallying call as Leeds await the Gunners.

Asked if Tuesday night's hammering needed sweeping under the carpet, Dallas told BBC Radio Leeds: "Sweeping it under the carpet...we've got to forget about it quickly.

"And when I say that I mean going forward we can't dwell on it.

"But we can take a lot from it.

"We have a huge game now on Saturday against Arsenal.

"Elland Road will be bouncing for us, I am sure it will, because the fans realise the situation we are in and they realise that we need everybody together and as a group of players we appreciate that.

"Saturday is huge for us now and it's a game we have got to go and win."

