Marcelo Bielsa's Whites will return to action after 17 days off by taking on Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side at Villa Park tonight.

Leeds were last in action on January 22 when their bid to land a third -straight Premier League win ended with a 1-0 defeat at home to Newcastle United.

Dallas, though, says his side have since made the most of their two and a half week break in a bid to improve their league placing of 15th.

UPBEAT: Leeds United's Stuart Dallas. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

"I think obviously it was disappointing to lose that game," said Dallas, reflecting on the Magpies loss and speaking to BT Sport.

"We felt that we had a little bit of momentum going into it coming off the back of two good results in the league so that was disappointing.

"It's never good to lose a game but to lose it when there is a break coming up gives you that bit longer to be able to put it right again.

"It's been a long two and a half weeks but it's been two and a half weeks that we have took advantage of.

"We have put a lot of work in over the space of our time off and we are ready to go tonight."