Marcelo Bielsa's Whites stormed to a ninth-placed finish upon last season's Premier League return but Leeds are fourth-bottom having amassed just seven points from the opening nine games of the new campaign.

United will now take on the division's bottom side Norwich City at Carrow Road on Sunday afternoon and Dallas is optimistic the fixture can prove a Whites launchpad but is adamant the contest will not define United's campaign.

"People will build this game up because the two of us are down at the bottom," Dallas told BBC Radio Leeds.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MEASURED APPROACH: From Leeds United's Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas, right. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

"It’s a huge game for us, of course it is, but it’s just like every other game, it won’t make or break our season, no matter what happens but it is a huge game and we need to go there and win the game.

"We’ve had it tough in recent weeks with injuries and stuff but we won’t shy away from the challenge.

"We've got to go there with the belief we’ll win the game, we will go with belief.

"Hopefully we can go and get a result and that'll start us on the road, give us some momentum, the platform that we need."

Dallas added: "There have been some good performances this season but we haven't been able to back it up, that’s always the hardest thing in football is getting that consistency.

"We managed to do that last year on a regular basis but this league is unforgiving and ruthless.

"If you're not performing well and having that consistency you get punished.

"Hopefully we can start on Saturday and get that platform to continue one."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.