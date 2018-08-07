Striker Edmondson agrees new Leeds United contract

Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson has agreed a new three-year contract, three months after making his senior debut for the club.

The 17-year-old’s improved deal runs to 2021 and replaces the contract he accepted when Leeds paid York City an undisclosed fee for his signature last November.

Edmondson during his first team debut against QPR last season.

Edmondson was sourced from National League North having made his York debut at the age of 16 and he is one of a number of academy players who Leeds have been pushed towards their senior squad in recent months.

Former United head coach Paul Heckingbottom gave the powerful forward his full debut against Queens Park Rangers on the final day of last season and took him on the club’s post-season tour of Myanmar where Edmondson scored against Myanmar’s national team.

He remained closely involved with Marcelo Bielsa’s squad during Leeds’ recent pre-season programme but did not make Bielsa’s 18-man squad for Sunday’s win over Stoke City.

Edmondson is expected to play regularly for the club’s Under-23s this term and United said he would “be looking to work his way into Marcelo Bielsa’s plans during the current campaign.”