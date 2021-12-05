Grenada international midfielder Baptiste returned from a recent shoulder injury to bag his first start in two months in Sunday's fixture in West Yorkshire and drew the Bees level at 1-1 with his strike in the 54th minute.

Leeds had gone ahead through a Tyler Roberts strike in the first half but Brentford were then on course to take all three points after Baptiste's leveller was followed by a Sergi Canos goal one minute after the hour.

But United salvaged a point as substitute Patrick Bamford kneed home a corner in the 95th minute upon his return from an ankle injury to seal a 2-2 draw which Baptiste felt his side had definitely deserved.

ALL SQUARE: Shandon Baptiste fires Brentford level in Sunday's Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Baptise told Brentford FC's You Tube channel: "It's always strange to play these lot because they are different to any other team in the league.

"It was strange. But I felt good, I felt strong, I just came off with a little bit of cramp, first game back and stuff so it's just building on that, getting fitter, getting stronger and feeling good.

"We dug deep in the first half and then came out in the second half and got the two goals.

"We played well to get a point."

