Stop Boris banner flies over Elland Road ahead of Leeds United v Newcastle United match

A "Stop Boris" banner was flown over Elland Road stadium this afternoon ahead of the Leeds United v Newcastle match.

By Rebecca Marano
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 3:04 pm
A sign protesting against British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is flown over at Elland Road ahead of the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United. Picture date: Saturday, January 22, 2022. PA.

The banner read: "Boot him out" and directed people to a website StopBoris.com.

A petition has been set up on the website which calls for the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be removed from office.

It reads: "Boris Johnson must be removed from office immediately. He has shown himself to be a serial liar whose actions are bringing this country to its knees."

The sign read "Boot him out - stop Boris". PA.

A total of 76,901 people have signed the petition so far.

The Leeds United v Newcastle United match kicks off at 3pm. You can follow the action live on our live blog.

Marcelo Bielsa has made two changes to his side.

