Stop Boris banner flies over Elland Road ahead of Leeds United v Newcastle United match
A "Stop Boris" banner was flown over Elland Road stadium this afternoon ahead of the Leeds United v Newcastle match.
The banner read: "Boot him out" and directed people to a website StopBoris.com.
A petition has been set up on the website which calls for the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be removed from office.
It reads: "Boris Johnson must be removed from office immediately. He has shown himself to be a serial liar whose actions are bringing this country to its knees."
A total of 76,901 people have signed the petition so far.
The Leeds United v Newcastle United match kicks off at 3pm. You can follow the action live on our live blog.
Marcelo Bielsa has made two changes to his side.