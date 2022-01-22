A sign protesting against British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is flown over at Elland Road ahead of the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United. Picture date: Saturday, January 22, 2022. PA.

The banner read: "Boot him out" and directed people to a website StopBoris.com.

A petition has been set up on the website which calls for the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be removed from office.

It reads: "Boris Johnson must be removed from office immediately. He has shown himself to be a serial liar whose actions are bringing this country to its knees."

A total of 76,901 people have signed the petition so far.

The Leeds United v Newcastle United match kicks off at 3pm. You can follow the action live on our live blog.