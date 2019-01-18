Stoke City v Leeds United: Potters boss Nathan Jones' week more trying than Marcelo Bielsa's

NEW Stoke City boss Nathan Jones says his week has been more trying than Marcelo Bielsa's as he settles into his new club.

But the new Potters boss will not be drawn on the morals of Whites head coach Bielsa's spying tactics, admitting clubs would not gain much on his Stoke side anyway, declaring "we are what we are."

Former Luton Town boss Jones will take in his third game in charge at Stoke on Saturday with the visit of Bielsa's table-topping Leeds United side in their first game following the Derby County spygate row.

Whites head coach Bielsa admitted to sending a member of his footballing staff to watch a Derby training session, a move which has sparked a wild debate within football as to the ethics, morals and sportsmanship involved.

The EFL and FA are both investigating the issue and Bielsa took it upon himself to hold a lengthy press conference on Wednesday to explain his actions and argue that he would gain little from the findings of one training session given his meticulous research and planning on every opponent.

Jones, meanwhile, has been attempting to settle into life at Stoke with the 45-year-old still seeking his first positive result with last Saturday's 3-1 loss at Brentford followed by a 3-2 loss at home to Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.

"First of all, I think I’ve had more of a trying week than he has, what with moving to a new club," said Jones, asked about Bielsa and spygate.

"It’s difficult to comment and take any moral high ground. We have to focus on what we do. We’re embarking on our first step. Plus, he’s been quite complimentary to me in the press.

"It’s a very difficult thing to breach. People will think it’s wrong, but people prepare in different ways.

"For me to sit here and say it’s wrong. I don’t think so.

"For me, the focus is doing the best for Stoke City.

"We haven’t got a lot of secrets here. We are what we are."

Bielsa also revealed that he had watched every one of Luton's games from last season from when Jones was in charge.

"It is thorough work," said Jones.

"We do that too. I spend hours watching games with analysts. It’s not revolutionary.

"It’s the first time that someone has given such a demonstration about it. If you want, one day we’ll do it for you."