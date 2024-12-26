Stoke City v Leeds United live: Updates and analysis from bet365 Stadium with new Whites chance, TV details
Here, upon landing at the bet365 Stadium, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up before in-game updates and analysis followed by post-match reaction. The 8pm kick-off.
Stoke City v Leeds United live
8pm kick-off
At the bet365 Stadium as Leeds United take on Stoke City.
It's not cold (well, a bit), it's not rainy - but it is very very misty, good evening from Stoke.
Should just about be able to see the players, stage is set
Burnley then
Have really set the cat amongst the pigeons with their 2-0 win at Sheffield United and there’s probably two ways of looking at that result from a Leeds United perspective. The result offers Leeds the chance to now go top on goal difference but also adds the pressure of Daniel Farke’s Whites needing a victory just to go back into the division’s automatic promotion places - Burnley now second and two points ahead of Leeds who have dropped to third. Then there’s all this focus on the Leeds away form - one win in seven - not to mention the weather to contend with. All sorts of ingredients for tonight’s 8pm kick-off but Leeds just need to find the recipe for a victory - an overdue away one - and one they should be more than capable of looking at the two squads and also Stoke’s recent form. Team news at 7pm. It will be fascinating to see how Farke plays it with Struijk and Ampadu assuming Struijk is now fine after his tight hamstring. You would think he would come back into defence to partner Rodon but surely club captain Ampadu now starts which might mean Rothwell dropping out as Tanaka looks undroppable. Then there’s the usual debate about the wingers but it’s hard to see either James or Solomon coming out given their displays v Oxford. Maybe one change then, Struijk for Rothwell, assuming it is again Aaronson and Piroe as the front two, but we shall see. Wober (knee) an injury doubt but Rodon (cut on his head) expected to be fine. Firpo and Gruev still out. Just win please Leeds, give us all a nice Boxing Day extra present.
Leeds arrivals
Ampadu the first one off the coach, Rodon is here, and Struijk.
Absentee
Max Wober - no sign of him - but no surprise given he was an injury doubt, no other surprises.
Arrivals
Tanaka on the bench
Leeds team: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram, Ampadu, Rothwell, James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe Subs: Darlow, Debayo, Guilavogui, Schmidt, Tanaka, Gnonto, Ramazani, Bamford, Joseph.
Warm ups underway
Team news in full
Here we go then
All set, warm ups are finished, you can barely see the stand opposite such is the fog/mist. You can, however, as always, see that the Leeds corner is already almost full. Light show coming up now. Loads of empty Stoke seats.
Lights show
Being mocked by the away end, not being helped by the conditions
Leeds at Stoke, incredible support
Conditions/visbility
Really not good, as you can see from the photo of the away end, wouldn’t get away with it being much worse. Team are out at the bet365, Leeds end very loud
Underway!
1: Leeds in blue as Stoke fans belt out a Delilah chant.
HUGE CHANCE STOKE
2: Massive save by Meslier at point blank range, should be 1-0 Stoke, cross into the middle from Tchamadeu, picks out Koumas, must score but low shot too close to Meslier who saves
All Stoke
4: Attack down the left this time, Meslier gathers the cross.
Amapdu skill
5: Playing out from the back, no options so turns back inside and storms forward, Leeds yet to get going.
