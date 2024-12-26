Stoke City v Leeds United live: Updates and analysis from bet365 Stadium with new Whites chance, TV details

Have really set the cat amongst the pigeons with their 2-0 win at Sheffield United and there’s probably two ways of looking at that result from a Leeds United perspective. The result offers Leeds the chance to now go top on goal difference but also adds the pressure of Daniel Farke’s Whites needing a victory just to go back into the division’s automatic promotion places - Burnley now second and two points ahead of Leeds who have dropped to third. Then there’s all this focus on the Leeds away form - one win in seven - not to mention the weather to contend with. All sorts of ingredients for tonight’s 8pm kick-off but Leeds just need to find the recipe for a victory - an overdue away one - and one they should be more than capable of looking at the two squads and also Stoke’s recent form. Team news at 7pm. It will be fascinating to see how Farke plays it with Struijk and Ampadu assuming Struijk is now fine after his tight hamstring. You would think he would come back into defence to partner Rodon but surely club captain Ampadu now starts which might mean Rothwell dropping out as Tanaka looks undroppable. Then there’s the usual debate about the wingers but it’s hard to see either James or Solomon coming out given their displays v Oxford. Maybe one change then, Struijk for Rothwell, assuming it is again Aaronson and Piroe as the front two, but we shall see. Wober (knee) an injury doubt but Rodon (cut on his head) expected to be fine. Firpo and Gruev still out. Just win please Leeds, give us all a nice Boxing Day extra present.