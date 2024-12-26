Stoke City v Leeds United live: Updates and analysis from bet365 Stadium with new Whites chance, TV details

Leeds United take in the first of quickfire back-to-back Festive away games at Championship hosts Stoke City tonight in a Boxing Day evening kick-off.

Here, upon landing at the bet365 Stadium, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up before in-game updates and analysis followed by post-match reaction. The 8pm kick-off is being broadcast on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

Stoke City v Leeds United live

Tue, 24 Dec, 2024, 16:44 BST

8pm kick-off

At the bet365 Stadium as Leeds United take on Stoke City.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 17:34 BST

It's not cold (well, a bit), it's not rainy - but it is very very misty, good evening from Stoke.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 17:35 BST

Should just about be able to see the players, stage is set

Should just about be able to see the players

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 17:51 BSTUpdated 17:54 BST

Burnley then

Have really set the cat amongst the pigeons with their 2-0 win at Sheffield United and there’s probably two ways of looking at that result from a Leeds United perspective. The result offers Leeds the chance to now go top on goal difference but also adds the pressure of Daniel Farke’s Whites needing a victory just to go back into the division’s automatic promotion places - Burnley now second and two points ahead of Leeds who have dropped to third. Then there’s all this focus on the Leeds away form - one win in seven - not to mention the weather to contend with. All sorts of ingredients for tonight’s 8pm kick-off but Leeds just need to find the recipe for a victory - an overdue away one - and one they should be more than capable of looking at the two squads and also Stoke’s recent form. Team news at 7pm. It will be fascinating to see how Farke plays it with Struijk and Ampadu assuming Struijk is now fine after his tight hamstring. You would think he would come back into defence to partner Rodon but surely club captain Ampadu now starts which might mean Rothwell dropping out as Tanaka looks undroppable. Then there’s the usual debate about the wingers but it’s hard to see either James or Solomon coming out given their displays v Oxford. Maybe one change then, Struijk for Rothwell, assuming it is again Aaronson and Piroe as the front two, but we shall see. Wober (knee) an injury doubt but Rodon (cut on his head) expected to be fine. Firpo and Gruev still out. Just win please Leeds, give us all a nice Boxing Day extra present.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 18:35 BST

Leeds arrivals

Ampadu the first one off the coach, Rodon is here, and Struijk.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 18:37 BST

Absentee

Max Wober - no sign of him - but no surprise given he was an injury doubt, no other surprises.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 18:41 BST

Arrivals

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 19:04 BST

Tanaka on the bench

Leeds team: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram, Ampadu, Rothwell, James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe Subs: Darlow, Debayo, Guilavogui, Schmidt, Tanaka, Gnonto, Ramazani, Bamford, Joseph.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 19:26 BST

Warm ups underway

Warm ups underway

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 19:27 BST

Team news in full

Team news in full

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 19:46 BST

Here we go then

All set, warm ups are finished, you can barely see the stand opposite such is the fog/mist. You can, however, as always, see that the Leeds corner is already almost full. Light show coming up now. Loads of empty Stoke seats.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 19:49 BST

Lights show

Being mocked by the away end, not being helped by the conditions

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 19:54 BST

Leeds at Stoke, incredible support

Leeds at Stoke, incredible support

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 19:56 BST

Conditions/visbility

Really not good, as you can see from the photo of the away end, wouldn’t get away with it being much worse. Team are out at the bet365, Leeds end very loud

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 20:02 BST

Underway!

1: Leeds in blue as Stoke fans belt out a Delilah chant.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 20:04 BST

HUGE CHANCE STOKE

2: Massive save by Meslier at point blank range, should be 1-0 Stoke, cross into the middle from Tchamadeu, picks out Koumas, must score but low shot too close to Meslier who saves

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 20:05 BST

All Stoke

4: Attack down the left this time, Meslier gathers the cross.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 20:06 BST

Amapdu skill

5: Playing out from the back, no options so turns back inside and storms forward, Leeds yet to get going.

