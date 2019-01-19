Stoke City v Leeds United: Bailey Peacock-Farrell retains number one spot as Whites unchanged for Potters clash

Bailey Peacock-Farrell retained his place in goal despite the midweek signing of Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid as Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa named an unchanged side at Stoke City.

Bielsa stuck to his pre-match promise to field the same line-up which dismantled Derby County last week for Leeds’ first visit to Stoke in 13 years.

Casilla completed a free transfer from Real Madrid on Thursday, signing a four-and-a-half year deal at Elland Road, but Bielsa said beforehand that Casilla would not start against Stoke and the 32-year-old made the bench at the Bet365 Stadium.

Winger Jack Clarke made his second league start after a man-of-the-match outing against Derby but there was no Izzy Brown in an 18-man squad which continued to show the effect of injuries and suspension.

Kalvin Phillips served the last game of a three-match ban and Barry Douglas, Stuart Dallas and Patrick Bamford remain on the sidelines after recent fitness problems.

Brown scored two goals for Leeds’ Under-23s earlier this week having recovered from a hamstring strain but his wait for a first senior outing since last January goes on.

New Stoke manager Nathan Jones made four alterations for his first league game at home.

Jack Butland, Ryan Shawcross, Joe Allen and Benik Afobe came into his team, replacing Adam Federici, Josh Tymon, Tom Ince and Peter Crouch after an FA Cup defeat to Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday.

Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Alioski, Forshaw, Clarke, Klich, Hernandez, Harrison, Roofe. Subs: Casilla, Davis, Shackleton, Stevens, Halme, Gotts, Roberts.

Stoke City: Butland, Bauer, Allen, Williams, Etebo, Afobe, Martins Indi, Adam, Shawcross, Clucas, Campbell. Subs: Federici, Ince, McClean, Berahino, Crouch, Edwards, Woods.

Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey)