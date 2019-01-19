Stoke City 2 Leeds United 1: Whites slip to Potters defeat as Pontus Jansson sees red

Leeds United fell to a 2-1 defeat to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon in the Championship as centre-back Pontus Jansson saw red for two bookable offences.

Marcelo Bielsa named an unchanged line-up for the trip to Stoke as Bailey Peacock-Farrell retained his place in goal despite the acquisition of Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla earlier in the week.

United were searching for a second win a row following last week's victory over Derby County at Elland Road as Nathan Jones took charge of the Potters for the first time on home soil in the Championship.

It was the visitors who started the better and worked the opening chance of the game after just two minutes Pablo Hernandez dragged a shot wide of Jack Butland's post who leapt down low to his right.

City then traded a blow back as Joe Allen cushioned a volley to Tyrese Campbell but his effort was blocked by the retreated defence before Allen himself tested the hands of Peacock-Farrell.

Leeds continued to enjoy the majority of possession with Stoke looking to play very much on the counter attack.

Adam Forshaw and Pontus Jansson both picked up bookings with Leeds in full retreat following some sloppy play in the final third from the visitors.

Peter Etebo curled an effort on goal from the Swede's concession of a free-kick but United stopper Peacock-Farrell moved well across goal to tip the shot over the bar.

Jack Clarke then crossed for Gjanni Alioski at the other end but the Macedonian took a heavy touch at the vital moment with City able to clear their lines.

Hernandez again caused problems as he once more fired an effort on goal but Butland was equal to it with some strong hands.

The Spaniard then turned provider as he floated in a free-kick to the back post but Jansson was unable to prod the ball goalwards with the Swede left unmarked which signalled the final chance of the opening half.

The action had barely begun after the break before City opened the scoring with their first real attack of the second period.

Liam Cooper mishit a header which fell to Mateusz Klich who attempted to lay the ball back to Luke Ayling but Sam Clucas was on hand to drill low into the bottom corner at the first attempt.

Leeds responded as Stoke sat back on the lead but much like the opening 45 minutes United's final ball was lacking.

Bielsa responded on the hour mark by introducing Tyler Roberts in place of Jack Harrison and the Wales international almost made an immediate impact as he dragged a shot into the path of Kemar Roofe with the Leeds striker unable to make any clean contact on the ball.

Hernandez was then brought down on the edge of the box by Allen with referee Gavin Murray waving away the protests with Leeds furious.

Stoke broke away with substitute James McClean eventually dragged an effort wide of the mark from distance.

With 15 minutes to go Leeds were reduced to 10 men as Jansson saw picked up a second yellow card.

A loose ball over the top left a foot race between the Swede and Benik Afobe with Jansson losing his footing after colliding with the striker as he advanced on goal.

Peacock-Farrell dived in at Afobe's feet to avert the danger but referee Murray pulled play back and handed Jansson his marching orders after deeming his challenge to be an unfair one.

Leeds again tried to muster a response and City defender Ryan Shawcross almost turned a dangerous ball in from the left into his own net.

From the resulting corner Ayling forced Butland into a phenomenal one-handed save as he met a Hernandez corner with a bullet header.

City though would seal all three points just moments later as McClean delivered low to the back post with Allen on hand to tap home from close-range.

There was still time for Leeds to get themselves on the scoresheet at Alioski drilled low past Butland from a corner but it was to be the last kick of the games as the defeat left United top of the league table by a single point.

Leeds United: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Alioski, Forshaw, Clarke, Klich, Hernandez, Harrison, Roofe. Subs: Casilla, Davis, Shackleton, Stevens, Halme, Gotts, Roberts.

Stoke City: Butland, Bauer, Allen, Williams, Etebo, Afobe, Martins Indi, Adam, Shawcross, Clucas, Campbell. Subs: Federici, Ince, McClean, Berahino, Crouch, Edwards, Woods.

Attendance: 28,586 (Away: 2,919)

Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey)