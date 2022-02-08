The former Whites defender was Gerrard's team-mate at Liverpool. They played together in Roy Evans and Gérard Houllier's sides for the last two seasons of Matteo's time at Anfield and the first two of Gerrard's career.

Matteo will be in attendance when Leeds attempt to return to winning ways in Birmingham tomorrow night and hopes to be reunited with Gerrard, who took charge of Villa in November.

The 41-year-old spent three and a half years at Rangers, delivering a first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years and ending Celtic's decade of dominance.

"He's a great example for young managers," Matteo told the YEP.

"Look what he did at Rangers, or with the Under 18s at Liverpool - he made a massive impact there and some of them have really pushed forward in their careers.

"He was unbelievable at Rangers and Villa are now looking like a team who can threaten a little bit. With the history of the club and with what they're trying to build I think they've got the right man in. Given his knowledge of the game and with Gary Mac [McAllister] and the rest of his team, Villa looks like a good place to be at the minute."

Villa have won five and drawn one of Gerrard's 11 games in charge and sit 11th in the Premier League table, four points ahead of Marcelo Bielsa's Whites.

QUICK LEARNER - Dominic Matteo believes ex Liverpool team-mate and Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is going to be a top manager. Pic: Getty

Matteo believes Gerrard has what it takes to ensure Leeds encounter a difficult night at Villa Park and expects him to succeed in management from here on in.

"He won't take any messing about, he's so well respected," said Matteo.

"He's a winner, you can't teach what he has, it's his DNA. He's got a presence - he'll just give you that look and it's all the motivation you need to get your finger out.

"He seems like he's on the journey with the players and although he's still learning, not many have that ability to learn so quickly at the highest level.

"I think he'll be a top manager for many years to come and who knows what's down the road, I'm sure he has aspirations of you know what further down the line. If he keeps going the way he is the world is his oyster, so good luck to him, except against Leeds.