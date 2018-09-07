Steve Morison says he will turn into Zlatan Ibrahimovic for Leeds United clash

Millwall striker Steve Morison says he will pull out his "Zlatan Ibrahimovic kit" for the Championship clash with Leeds United at The Den.

The former Whites forward was questioned over Liam Cooper's comments about United being the fittest team in the division under new boss Marcelo Bielsa.

“I’ll turn up, pull out my Zlatan Ibrahimovic kit, whack that on and take care of it,” Morison told the South London Press.

"Every now and again I seem to have the game of my life. We can only judge ourselves – you can’t judge other people’s fitness. Obviously they are very confident and have every reason to be.

"I suppose his comments have been made with maybe us in mind, considering the fact that against Middlesbrough, Derby and Swansea we have either lost or nearly lost points in the last 10 to 15 minutes of games.

“If I was looking at us it is something I would class as a weakness at the moment. So I understand what he is doing and saying. We’ll just see what happens.”

United's record in south London makes for difficult reading in recent seasons with the Whites having lost on seven of the last eight visits to the capital.

As fate would have it for a second straight season Leeds head to The Den in mid-September unbeaten in the Championship in what has become another much-anticipated clash between the two teams.

Lions boss Neil Harris said of the Cooper's comments: “What Leeds are saying is that they are maybe a fitter team than last year and work harder with and without the ball.

“It makes them a tough proposition. But no team outworks us, certainly not at home. We know our strengths and where we need to improve at the moment. Attitude, desire and passion are never going to be an issue. We need to cut out the silly mistakes as a group and individuals – that’s where we need to improve.

“If Leeds are coming to be physical and rampant then we are prepared to match that.”