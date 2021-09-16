Ciaran Clark, Javier Manquillo and Joe Willock all picked up knocks in last weekend's 4-1 defeat at Manchester United but Bruce has revealed that the trio have all shaken off their injuries.

However, star striker Callum Wilson will miss Friday's Premier League contest against the Whites, despite Bruce reporting that the forward is making 'good progress' via a report from Chronicle Live.

Wilson picked up a thigh strain in the 2-2 draw at home to Southampton before the September international break and missed Saturday's reverse at Old Trafford.

INJURIES UPDATE: From Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce ahead of Friday evening's clash against Leeds United at St James' Park. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.

Jonjo Shelvey and Paul Dummett also remain out but Ryan Fraser has trained all week.

Keeper Martin Dubravka also remains sidelined.

