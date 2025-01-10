Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A staggering Leeds United goalscorers verdict has been delivered.

An incredible Leeds United goalscorers verdict has been delivered ahead of Saturday evening’s third round FA Cup clash against Harrogate Town at Elland Road.

Sixty-seven places separate the two sides in the EFL ladder and Daniel Farke’s Whites are not surprisingly very strong, long odds-on favourites with the bookmakers to progress inside 90 minutes.

Leeds are no bigger than 1-12 for victory but as short as 1-20 with some firms - the same price that the team are to seal promotion with some firms.

Despite having just a one point cushion in the Championship’s automatic promotion places, Leeds are no bigger than 1-16 to go up and as short as 1-33 with some bookmakers.

There is huge confidence in Leeds - in league and cup - as League Two side Town can be backed at an incredible 31-1 to win inside 90 minutes on Saturday evening and even the draw is available at 12-1.

The game would go to extra time and penalties if required in the event of a draw and Leeds are an eye-watering best-priced 1-40 to progress compared to the 16-1 available about Simon Weaver’s side.

A 3-0 win for the Whites is favourite in the correct score market and Leeds have the first 15 players in the first scorer market, even without strikers Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe who have both been ruled out due to injuries.

Young Leeds forward Mateo Joseph is consequently the 4-1 favourite to score first, just ahead of sparsely-used Joe Gelhardt at 9-2. Brenden Aaronson, Dan James and Willy Gnonto are then all 11-2 followed by Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon at 6s.

There is then a gap to Pascal Struijk at 8s, followed by seven more Leeds players before the players considered the main Town threats.

Sam Folarin, Jack Muldoon and Josh March are rated the most likely Town scorers but all three players are 25-1 to net the game’s fist goal - the same price as Whites men Sam Byram, Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu.

Seven more Leeds players are rated more likely via Sam Chambers (11-1), Ao Tanaka (14-1), Joe Rothwell (14-1), Isaac Schmidt (14-1), Charlie Crew (15-1), Jayden Bogle (16-1) and Josuha Guilavogui (20-1).

Some bookies have Leeds as short as 1-250 to go through and Leeds are the shortest priced Championship team to win the competition.

In a seal of approval for Farke’s side but a dim view of a Premier League trio, the Whites are shorter odds than Ipswich Town (110-1), Southampton (125-1) and Leicester City (125-1) although Leeds themselves are 100s.