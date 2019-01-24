Spygate investigation causing no distractions for Leeds United believes Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa insisted today that the ‘Spygate’ dispute was no distraction for Leeds United and refused to urge the authorities to bring a rapid conclusion to their investigations.

The club’s head coach said the ongoing controversy was a “consequence of my behaviour” but denied that it was having any negative effect on him or his squad.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Bielsa’s admission this month that he had sent scouts to watch every Championship club train is being probed by the EFL and the Football Association following the incident which saw a member of his staff stopped by police outside Derby County’s training ground on January 10.

Eleven sides in United’s division have written to the EFL demanding a full investigation into Bielsa’s scouting methods and requesting the precise details of the occasions on which the Argentinian dispatched scouts to observe them train.

Bielsa met with FA officials on Monday to answer a series of questions, rearranging training at Thorp Arch to allow him to travel to London.

The issue has dominated the past fortnight but Bielsa brushed off questions about the impact of it at his weekly press conference, saying: “What's happening is the consequence of my behaviour and I have to accept that.

“It (the time taken to resolve the dispute) doesn't matter. We are already focusing on football. It's not about what I would like. I’m not in a position to take a point of view on this.”

Leeds are most likely to face a fine if the EFL or FA decide to bring disciplinary charges against Bielsa or the club and the matter could result in the introduction of new rules governing the privacy of training grounds.

The Championship clubs who complained directly to the EFL claimed Leeds and Bielsa had breached the “utmost good faith obligation” set out in the EFL’s regulations.