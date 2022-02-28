Tottenham under-23s v Leeds United under-23s: Live updates as star returns from injury

Leeds United's under-23s finally return to action this evening with a league clash against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

By Lee Sobot
Monday, 28th February 2022, 6:28 pm

Mark Jackson's young Whites have not played since recording a 3-0 victory against league visitors Liverpool way back on February 7.

United's under-23s then saw three games postponed due to the influx of storms that hit the country, a league trip to Brighton and the Premier League Cup clash away at Mansfield Town falling by the wayside.

The game against the Stags was called off twice.

BACK TO IT: Leeds United's under-23s are finally returning to action after seeing three games called off in a row. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

But United's under-23s have now won three of their last four games in league and cup and we will bring you all the pre-match build-up, team news and live match updates at our live blog here.

The contest marks a first game for Leeds as a club since the sacking of Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Tottenham Hotspur under-23s v Leeds United under-23s live

Last updated: Monday, 28 February, 2022, 18:31

  • 7pm kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Monday, 28 February, 2022, 18:31

Team news in full as Greenwood starts

Monday, 28 February, 2022, 18:25

Team news - Greenwood and also Bate start

Leeds United under-23s v Tottenham under-23s: Klaesson, Sutcliffe, McCarron, Bate, Mullen, Kenneh, McKinstry, Allen, Dean, Greenwood, Miller. Subs: Van Den Heuvel, McGurk, Moore, Jenkins, Joseph.

Monday, 28 February, 2022, 17:03

Finally back in action

It’s been a long wait for Leeds United’s under-23s.

But the young Whites are finally back in action tonight and striker Sam Greenwood looks set to return.

The forward took to his Instagram story earlier to post a preview of tonight’s game together with the words “first one back.”

