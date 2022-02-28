Tottenham under-23s v Leeds United under-23s: Live updates as star returns from injury
Leeds United's under-23s finally return to action this evening with a league clash against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Mark Jackson's young Whites have not played since recording a 3-0 victory against league visitors Liverpool way back on February 7.
United's under-23s then saw three games postponed due to the influx of storms that hit the country, a league trip to Brighton and the Premier League Cup clash away at Mansfield Town falling by the wayside.
The game against the Stags was called off twice.
But United's under-23s have now won three of their last four games in league and cup and we will bring you all the pre-match build-up, team news and live match updates at our live blog here.
The contest marks a first game for Leeds as a club since the sacking of Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa.
Tottenham Hotspur under-23s v Leeds United under-23s live
- 7pm kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Team news in full as Greenwood starts
Team news - Greenwood and also Bate start
Leeds United under-23s v Tottenham under-23s: Klaesson, Sutcliffe, McCarron, Bate, Mullen, Kenneh, McKinstry, Allen, Dean, Greenwood, Miller. Subs: Van Den Heuvel, McGurk, Moore, Jenkins, Joseph.
Finally back in action
It’s been a long wait for Leeds United’s under-23s.
But the young Whites are finally back in action tonight and striker Sam Greenwood looks set to return.
The forward took to his Instagram story earlier to post a preview of tonight’s game together with the words “first one back.”