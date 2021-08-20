Spurs in bargain talks for long-term Leeds target, Whites favourites to sign £15m EPL star ahead of West Ham

But despite a relative lack of activity in the market, Marcelo Bielsa has suggested that the Whites could potentially end up making no more signings before deadline day.
Speaking in a press conference, he said: "It's not probable or likely that any more signings come in.
"Of course if we have the option to bring another player in we will do it as long as that player is able to challenge the player we already have in that position.
“Signings that strengthen the team means a player has to compete with players who already have a position. That means there's a very high cost to these.
"With regards to this situation, if players don't arrive there's disappointment that they don't arrive.
“If there are signings but they're below the level of the players we already have, there's disappointment because they're not up to standard.
"The intermediate situation is to find players that can overcome the players we already have and that are low priced. But to say a low price also means a high price as the low prices at the moment are prices that are very high and the good players are priced excessively. But what is not logical is to think that our players cost three times more than the players that we are trying to incorporate."
