SPOTTED: Leeds United hierarchy join Whites fans in the away end at Sheffield Wednesday

Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear and director of football Victor Orta made a special appearance on Friday evening as they joined Whites fans in the away end at Hillsborough during the 1-1 Championship draw.

United were backed by 4,600 travelling fans in south Yorkshire but were joined by two special guests as Kinnear and Orta were pictured in the Leppings Lane end before kick-off.

On the field the pair won't have been disappointed as Marcelo Bielsa's side produced a strong showing and were unlucky to not come away victorious after Mateusz Klich cancelled out a first half wonder goal from Adam Reach.

The Argentine said afterwards that he was 'truly disappointed' to come away with a point from the Yorkshire derby clash after the Whites missed a number of chances: “I’m truly disappointed. I don’t like to judge the performance of the opponent but the fact that we had 25 chances to score talks about what we deserved.

“Normally we need three chances to score a goal. It’s a statistic common to teams who lead their championship. But in the previous game against Birmingham we needed eight chances to score. Tonight we needed 25 chances. When we evaluate a performance we take into consideration the chances we create. Then we see if the team is efficient.”