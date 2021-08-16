Still only 22, Roberts ended last season in decent style, scoring his first Premier League goal in the campaign's penultimate game against Southampton.

The Wales international is able to operate anywhere across the front line but has often stated that longer term he sees himself being a striker, the position he played as a youngster.

Roberts was handed minutes upfront in pre-season and was given 13 minutes in the role at Old Trafford after replacing Patrick Bamford, by which time the Whites were already 5-1 down.

POSITIVE IMPACT: From Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts in the final 13 minutes of Saturday's 5-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford. Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images.

With Leeds playing one upfront, Roberts has largely had to make do with either coming on for Bamford in games or competing with record signing Rodrigo in the no 10 role.

Rodrigo failed to get going at Old Trafford and was taken off at the break for Junior Firpo who took over at left back as Stuart Dallas moved into midfield.

With Robin Koch as the holding midfielder, that meant Mateusz Klich pushing on into the no 10 role, supported by Jack Harrison and Raphinha out wide until Harrison was replaced by Helder Costa.

The game was long gone by the time Roberts was introduced but the striker impressed when he was on and should have had an assist and possibly a penalty.

Roberts kept his composure as Leeds worked their way towards the edge of the Red Devils box in the closing stages and supplied a perfect through ball for Raphinha who could only blaze wide from point blank range.

Moments later, Roberts latched on to a through ball and was felled after clipping heels with Harry Maguire.

The contact was unintentional but Roberts felt he should have had a penalty and spot kicks have definitely been given for less.

Roberts also produced one shot that was off target , firing wide from distance, whilst both of his attempted passes were accurate.

There was also one successful tackle.

The forward only had six touches of the ball but they were all basically good ones in 13 encouraging minutes.

