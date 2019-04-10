Spot yourselves in our fans' gallery from Leeds United's away match at Preston
Leeds fans could not conceal their delight as the club bagged another win playing away at Preston last night (Tuesday).
The club netted a 2-0 victory at Deepdale, moving back up to second in the Championship. Here's our gallery of the away fans at yesterday's match.
1. Nice hat
A Leeds fan shows his support with a brightly-festooned baseball cap
2. Away fans
Leeds fans could not contain their emotions as the club netted another victory at Deepdale
3. Big smiles
Fans smile as they watch on in Preston
4. Show of support
Young fans at last night's match against Preston North End
