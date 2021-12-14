Spanish giants monitoring Leeds United player, referee gives verdict on Chelsea penalties
Leeds United travel to Manchester City tonight to take on Pep Guardiola's side at the Etihad - here are Tuesday's key headlines.
Barcelona monitoring Illan Meslier
Illan Meslier is reportedly a transfer target for Spanish side Barcelona.
The 21-year-old has played every minute under Marcelo Bielsa so far this season.
Xavi's Barcelona side are currently 8th in the La Liga table.
Catherine Hamill on Leeds United' s FA Cup exit
On Sunday, Leeds United Women were knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Durham.
In her latest column, Catherine Hamill describes facing up against a team competing two tiers above the Whites.
"It definitely gave me an appetite for playing in the leagues above," Hamill writes.
"There were some moments in the game which felt great - beating players who are regularly competing higher up in the pyramid than you.
"It puts it into perspective, and makes you feel like you could cope at a more advanced level."
Referee claims Chelsea penalties were fair
Speaking to Sky Sports' Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher assessed all three of the penalty decisions given by Chris Kavanagh at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
On Mateusz Klich's stoppage-time foul on Antonio Rüdiger, Gallagher said, "There was no need to make this tackle.
"I think Rudiger does what he should do.
"He gets between the player and the ball and the player goes through the back of him.
"Foul."
