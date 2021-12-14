Spanish giants monitoring Leeds United player, referee gives verdict on Chelsea penalties

Barcelona monitoring Illan Meslier

Illan Meslier is reportedly a transfer target for Spanish side Barcelona.

The 21-year-old has played every minute under Marcelo Bielsa so far this season.

Xavi's Barcelona side are currently 8th in the La Liga table.

Catherine Hamill on Leeds United' s FA Cup exit

On Sunday, Leeds United Women were knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Durham.

Jorginho beats Illan Meslier at Stamford Bridge. Pic: Mike Hewitt.

In her latest column, Catherine Hamill describes facing up against a team competing two tiers above the Whites.

"It definitely gave me an appetite for playing in the leagues above," Hamill writes.

"There were some moments in the game which felt great - beating players who are regularly competing higher up in the pyramid than you.

"It puts it into perspective, and makes you feel like you could cope at a more advanced level."

Leeds United Women prepare to play at their home ground in Tadcaster. Pic: LUFC.

Referee claims Chelsea penalties were fair

Speaking to Sky Sports' Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher assessed all three of the penalty decisions given by Chris Kavanagh at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

On Mateusz Klich's stoppage-time foul on Antonio Rüdiger, Gallagher said, "There was no need to make this tackle.

Chris Kavanagh points to the spot after Mateusz Klich's foul on Antonio Rudiger. Pic: Mike Hewitt.

"I think Rudiger does what he should do.

"He gets between the player and the ball and the player goes through the back of him.

"Foul."