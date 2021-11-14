Llorente has been called back into the squad following an injury to Barcelona's Eric Garcia but was not involved in Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Greece.

Rodrigo - who is also back in the squad - was brought on for the final 33 minutes against Greece, replacing Espanyol's Raul de Tomas.

Thursday's 1-0 victory in Athens put Spain in pole position in Group B, toppling Sweden who dropped to second and a point behind Luis Enrique's side after Thursday's shock 2-0 loss in Georgia.

A draw or victory against the Swedes would now seal Spain's direct qualification for next year's World Cup in Qatar.

