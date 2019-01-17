Spain and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos issues message for new Leeds United recruit Kiko Casilla

REAL MADRID captain Sergio Ramos has paid tribute to his outgoing former team-mate Kiko Casilla following the shotstopper's high profile switch to Leeds United

Ramos and Casilla had spent the last three and a half years together with the Spanish giants following Casilla's switch back to the Bernabeu from Espanyol in July 2015.

Casilla featured as Real Madrid won the Champions League for a record three years in a row and Spain captain Ramos admitted that the 32-year-old goalkeeper would be much missed upon his switch to Leeds.

Writing on Twitter to his 15.7 million followers, Ramos said: "Kiko Casilla, always one of us. I’ll miss you and not just for the goals in training. Good luck, my friend!"