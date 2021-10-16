Southampton's win over Leeds United was "very deserved", Saints boss Ralph Hasenhüttl believes

Armando Broja’s second-half goal was the decider as Leeds fell to a 1-0 defeat at St Mary’s stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In his post-match press conference, Hasenhüttl praised his team’s efforts as they claimed their first Premier League victory.

"It was a very deserved win I must say,” Hasenhüttl said, “because they had no chances and we had a few very good ones.”

Leeds failed to register a shot on target for the first time since March 2019 in a dismal outing for Marcelo Bielsa’s men. Though the Saints couldn’t extend their lead, Broja’s goal was enough for the home side to take all three points at the final whistle.

"We only scored once, but I thought the game was very good,” Hasenhüttl said.

"We tried to be more dangerous and I think the plan worked quite well.

"It was a special game, for the way we played.

“I feel a lot of lifted pressure.”

